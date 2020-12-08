Monty Darren
Dillard, age 55, of Watertown, died Saturday morning, Dec. 5, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Jan. 4, 1965
in Lebanon, Monty
was a longtime
employee of Crook’s Auto Electric.
Monty is survived by his children, Tiffany (Justin) Orrand, Justin (Rachel Cothern) Dillard and Noelia Dillard, all of Watertown; mother, Carrie Bennett of Lebanon; brothers, Ernest (Christy)
Dillard and Mark
Dillard, both of Watertown; and sister-in-law, Tammy Dillard of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by his father,
Odell Dillard; a
brother, Keith Dillard, and his stepfather, Dick Bennett.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
