Mother Velma Crutcher, age 96, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
She is survived by sons, George (Linda) and Bobby Joe (Carolyn) Crutcher; 11 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be Friday June 19, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Please be mindful we are still practicing social distancing. Only 10 people will be allowed at a time for viewing.
Family Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon with drive-in memorial service to follow at the chapel. Pastor Steve Willingham will be the eulogist and interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lebanon.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
