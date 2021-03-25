Myra Lee Evetts, age 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Mrs. Evetts was born in Lafayette, TN to the late Jonathon Webb and Lassie Mae Smith Archer. She was also preceded in death by husband, Frank Evetts and sister, Wilma Archer Gregory.
She is survived by daughter, Katy (Jerry) Jordan; grandson, Dustin (Abbie) Jordan; great-granddaughters, Cullum Ray and Ollie Harp Jordan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mrs. Evetts was a 1954 Macon County High School graduate and worked as a secretary for Castle Heights Military Academy and in marketing at Cracker Barrel, retiring in 1997. She was of the Baptist faith.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon. Graveside services will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Macon County Memorial Gardens. Aaron Tomlinson will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jeff Moore, Lundy Russell, Chris Evetts, Adam Tomlinson, Aaron Tomlinson, Sam Mitchell, Danny Johnson, and Alex Araujo.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlow
