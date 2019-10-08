Funeral services for Myrtie Ann Evins Doak age 85 of Shelbyville, formerly of Lebanon, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Partlow Funeral Chapel in Lebanon, Tennessee. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Ms. Myrtie Ann passed from this life early Sunday morning, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Waters Nursing Home in Shelbyville, after an extended illness.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the service time at Partlow Funeral Chapel.
Born March 15, 1934, in Smithville, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late William Jackson "Dub" Evins, Sr. and Estelle McCartney Evins and was preceded in death by son, Ronnie Doak, four infant children and grandson Jeremy Doak and brothers, William Jackson "Jack" Evins, Eddie Evins and Danny Evins.
After many years of struggling with life in general, Myrtie Ann went to a rehab facility and after her treatment, began a life of helping others. She was first associated with Kowla Treatment Centers and later work for Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores with their in-house employee help services. After many years of working for other employers, she went out on her own and started the Ann E. Doak Addiction & EAP Services in Lebanon. After a series of strokes, which disabled her, she moved into the Hearthside Assisted Living where she was on the board of directors. Some four years later her condition required her to move into a nursing facility in Shelbyville.
Survivors include her sons; Charlie Doak Jr. of Lebanon, Bill (Martha) Doak of Shelbyville and Andy (Melissa) Doak of Tullahoma, daughter-in-law Gwendolyn Doak of Lebanon, 20 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home and Partlow Funeral Chapel are serving the family. www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com, 931-684-501. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
