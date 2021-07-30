Nadine “Arnie” Brown passed from this life to be with the Lord on July 28, 2021.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Nathan Batson, Robert Evance, and Jack Batson, is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN and will be followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Fallen, Chad Browning, Wayne Richard, Darryl Williams, Ryan Snyder, and Steven Robinson. Receiving of friends will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral at 11.
Nadine Ashley Brown was born in LaGrange, GA on Dec. 12, 1950 to Corene and Lewis Ashley. She was a member of the New Life Apostolic Church of Nashville. She worked as a Title Clerk for Manheim Auto. She enjoyed shopping, reading, cooking, being with her family and grandchildren.
Nadine is survived by her husband of 38 years, Terry Brown; sons Shane (Kimberly Jasper) Bennett, Keith (Meghan) Bennett, and Scott (Starr) Bennett; grandchildren Chris Bennett, Ashleigh Bennett, Caleb Bennett, Dalsten Bennett, Karleigh Bennett, and (on-the-way) Henley Bennett; step-grandchildren Kristen Bolin and Kaitlyn Bolin; sisters Jean Richardson and Sue (Ed) Gooch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Corene and Lewis Ashley and sister Sheila Schmidt.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.