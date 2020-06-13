Naidene Dixon, age 82, passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Nora Hudgens; and brothers, Jack Hudgens and Kenneth Hudgens.
She is survived by husband of 63 years, Deacon Jim Dixon; daughters, Dena Craig, Piper (Patrick) Kauffman; sons, Jim (Quay) Dixon Jr., Darrell (Terry) Dixon; grandchildren, Tiffany Johnson, Lindsey McCowan and Brenna (Justin) Hammel, Hunter Dixon and Tyler Kauffman; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Kennedy, Evie, Ellie; and numerous other loving family members.
Mrs. Dixon was a homemaker and a Secretary for Duke Engineering.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Mrs. Dixon at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church Food Pantry, 300 South Tarver Ave, Lebanon, TN 37087
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.