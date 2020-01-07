Mrs. Nancy Caplenor Brode, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Dec. 26, 2019.
Born in Smith County, TN , she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Eunice Hackett Caplenor. She was a 1955 graduate of Smith County High School and received her BS and Masters in Home Economics from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She was a supervisor for the Tennessee Commission on Aging for over 30 years. After retiring, she loved volunteer work, volunteering for AARP and the Mt. Juliet Food Pantry and loved to travel. She attended Cook's United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Edward "Bill" Brode, on May 12, 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Kirk Brode and David (Christina) Brode; two step-sons, Edward Brode and John (Cindy) Brode; sister, Judy (Joel) Smith; brother, Phil (Jane) Caplenor; two grandchildren; and seven step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with the Rev. Craig Goff officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jordan Hackett Foundation, P.O. Box 45, Carthage, TN 37030 or The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Dr. Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
