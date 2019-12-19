Mrs. Nancy Jones Kent, age 83 of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 17, 2019.
Born in Drayton Plains, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Dorothy Detweiler Jones. She was a homemaker and member of West Haven Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Lt. Joshua Hovies. USAF; and two brothers-in-law, Durwood Shawl, Dale Harvey.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Almous T. Kent; three daughters, Teresa (Tom) Oduor, Alicia (Tom) Hovies, Janet (Dennis) Beam; three sisters, Stephanie Shawl, Priscilla (Leonard) Cyr, Susan Harvey; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at West Haven Baptist Church, 5860 Lebanon Road, Lebanon with Dr. Jonathan Richerson officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation is Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
