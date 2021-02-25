Services for Mrs. Maynard, 93, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Walk through visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced. Service will have limited seating for family. So please plan to attend the visitation and allow the family to attend the service.
She was preceded in death by parents, Lena Mae Peake Maynard and John Maynard; two sons, Johnny Ray Maynard and Tollie Lee Maynard; sisters, Annie Mae Calloway (Little Babe) and Inell Carter Seay; and brothers, Henry Peake and John D. Maynard.
Survivors include three daughters, Janath (Tim) Jobe of Lebanon, TN, Linda (Charles) Oldham of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Lena (Ruben) Brinkley of Lebanon, TN; four sons, Eddie (Pat) Maynard (Denise), Franky (Carolyn) Rome of Mt. Juliet, TN, George (Willie Mae) Robertson of Lebanon, TN, and Alphonzoe Maynard of Lebanon, TN; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; 13 nieces; nine nephews; 22 great-nephews; and 31-great nieces; a very special sister, Mainell Cragwall; sister, Della Apple; two very special nieces, Jeannie Bratcher and Donna Ward; a special nephew, Patrick Maynard; godsons, Charles Nelson, Carmack Odom, Raymond Burns and Teddy Burns; and many other friends and family.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
website at www.neuble
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
