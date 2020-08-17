Mr. Nathaniel Lawrence Lindsley, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away August 13, 2020.
Born in the Greenwood Community of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Francis “Frank” Lindsley and Virginia DeLozier Lindsley.
He attended Lebanon High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. He was a faithful member of the First Church of The Nazarene and was a Gideon for 48 years. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as Senior Master Sargent with 22 years of service. He served as Major in the Civil Air Patrol for 50 years. He was a charter member and treasurer of the Lebanon Flying Club and an avid pilot. An electronics engineer, after retiring from the Air Force, he operated a Radio Shack store, then worked for TVA in Hartsville and then retired from IMC Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Lindsley, Virginia Davis, Daniel Lindsley and Katherine Lambert; grandsons, Jeremy and Michael Williams; and great-grandson, Oscar Souza.
Mrs. Frances Dickens Lindsley, age 90, passed away August 16, 2020, three days after her husband of 73 years.
Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Paul Dickens and Ruby Hesson Dickens. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a faithful member of First Church of The Nazarene. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Robert Givan and was a homemaker. She was a hospital volunteer at the former McFarland Hospital and was a member of the Gideons Auxillary for 48 years.
She was preceded in death in addition to her husband and parents by grandsons, Jeremy and Michael Williams; great-grandson, Oscar Souza; two sisters, Elizabeth Whited and Dot Edwards; and brother, Johnny Dickens.
Nathaniel and Frances are survived by two children, Teresa Lindsley and Philip (Cheri Waldrip) Lindsley; five grandchildren, Kristi (Bryan) Barger, Thomas Larry (Tenille) Williams Jr., Kendra Williams, Jillian (JAD) Souza, Nathaniel Warren (Anja) Lindsley; nine great-grandchildren; Frances’ sister, Thelma Ingram; and sister-in-law, Louise Dickens; and several nieces and nephews.
Joint funeral services for Mr. and Mrs. Lindsley will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the First Church of The Nazarene, 812 North Cumberland St., Lebanon, with Bro. Gary Wilson officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation is Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Church. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Gideon’s International.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
