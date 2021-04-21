Nathaniel McFarland Jr., age 72, passed away at his residence on April 15, 2021.
He leaves to cherish his memories, Loving wife, Valerie McFarland; brother, Vester (Minnie) McFarland; daughter Shaundra Woodmore; granddaughters Arielle and Hannah Woodmore; nieces, Denise McFarland and Macie King; nephew Vester McFarland Jr.; uncle Bryant Bashaw Sr.; and a host of cousins and relatives.
His remains will lie in honor on Friday, April 23 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation will be Saturday, April 24 from 2-3 p.m. with funeral to follow at Corona First Baptist Church, 2703 Harkreader Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Bishop Bobby Sanders will be the eulogist. Interment will be at Mt. Ararat Cemetery in Mt. Juliet. JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
