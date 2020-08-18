Mrs. Nelle Jones Ricketts, wife of the late Floyd D. Ricketts, age 83, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Mrs. Ricketts was born November 21, 1936 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of the late Charlie Bethel Jones and Willie Belle McKnight Jones. She married Floyd D. Ricketts on October 28, 1960 and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2012. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Charles Jones, Herbert Jones, Phillip Jones, Lamuel Jones, and Joseph Robert Jones; and sisters, Dean Filson, Vertrease Edwards, and Sue Thompson.
Mrs. Ricketts was a graduate of Lebanon High School and also of cosmetology school. She was a self-employed beautician. Mrs. Ricketts was a member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ.
Mrs. Ricketts is survived by sister Sammie Jewell of Lebanon, TN; brother; James L. “Jimmy” Jones of Lebanon, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Ricketts are scheduled to be conducted from Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Barry Keene officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be at Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Bass Funeral Home, Carthage Chapel, 615-683-8212.
