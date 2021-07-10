Funeral services for Mrs. Nellie Bell Tarpley Cummings will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Owens and Pastor Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at the Jennings Cemetery at Statesville.
Visitation is Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at Ligon &Bobo Funeral Home and Sunday after 1 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cummings, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born March 17, 1936 in Statesville, she was the youngest of nine children born to the late Gus Clayton Tarpley and Alta Harvey Tarpley. She was a homemaker, and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Don Cummings; two sisters, Lena Mae Vantrease and Allie Cummings; and six brothers, Webster, Willie B., Charlie, Robert, Ernest “Bob”, and Hubert Tarpley.
She is survived by her husband of over 68 years, Boone Cummings; three children, Kenneth (Susie) Cummings, Linda (Wendell) Gilbert, and David (Gina) Cummings; four grandchildren, Kenzi (Michael) Keene, Kelly Cummings, Jennifer Lynn Baird, and Michael (Keri) Gilbert; nine great-grandchildren, Alexa Dunnaway, Isiah Gilbert, Jeremiah Gilbert, Hannah Kate Gilbert, Braydon Baird, Colin Baird, Bella Keene, Lilly Keene, and Savanna; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Kathy Tarpley Bailiff; special nephew, Ray Dean (Edna) Vantrease; and special friends, Max and Peggy DePriest, Dave and Vickie Gordon, Loretta Carpenter, Nancy Stroud, Vickie Irvin and Carly, Bobby and Paulette Robinson, James, Peggy and Jason Parkerson, Randall and Linda Hill and Randy.
Pallbearers will be Randy Tarpley, Tony Tarpley, Ray Dean Vantrease, Eddie Dean Vantrease, James Cummings, Joe Cummings, Michael Keene, Michael Gilbert, Mark Earps, and Carl Earps.
Memorials may be made to Sherry’s Hope.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.