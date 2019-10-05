Nicolas Ivanoff, age 92, born in San Francisco, CA, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, in Lebanon, TN. Graveside services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, TN.
TSGT Nicolas Ivanoff retired from the United States Air Force. He also worked in maintenance for Boeing.
He is survived by granddaughter Donna Sabella; great-grandchildren Layne (Brittany) Frazier, Nathaniel Vought, and Jereme Vought; and great-great grandchildren Elsie and Leo Frazier.
He is preceded in death by wife Euginia Ivanoff, stepson John Sabella, and his parents.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.