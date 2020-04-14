Nicole Healy passed away on April 8, 2020 after complications arose during the birth of her fourth son Knox Lee Healy.
Nicole grew up in Bridgewater, New Jersey, graduating from Bridgewater-Raritan High School where she met her husband of 19 years Glen Healy Sr. They were married in 2001 and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where Glen was stationed for the U.S. Army.
During the following years Nicole went to the University of Maryland and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. The couple moved back to their hometown in 2007 when Glen got out of the military and Nicole became a public accountant, later relocating to the beautiful state of Tennessee to raise their children.
Nicole welcomed her first son Glen Healy Jr. into the world in 2013, followed by Austin in 2015 and Gunnar in 2017. Upon having children Nicole made the decision to be a stay-at-home mom, and she thrived in her role.
Nicole loved taking care of her family, and she loved being a mom. She spent her days scouring the local Hobby Lobby for ways to decorate her house, and taking the kids on adventures to all of the local parks. She placed her family above all else and lived a life of love and caring day in and day out.
In addition to her husband and four sons, Nicole leaves behind her mother Joni Ur and step-father Mitch Menkowski, her father Frank Ur Sr. and brother Frank Ur. Nicole would want to be sure to mention her “Gram” and “Pap” Elaine and Joseph Legrand, whom she adored.
Nicole also had five nieces and nephews that she loved and who will all miss her dearly.
Nicole’s family would like to thank the strong outpouring of love from the local Nashville community and from her home state of New Jersey. This tragic and unexpected loss has been devastating, and the support they have received has helped them dearly.
