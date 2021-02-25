Nita Barnes passed away February 15, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born March 19, 1926 in Humphrey, AR.
She was preceded in death by husband of nearly 75 years, Pete; parents John and Mary Thompson; brother Ralph; son-in-law Josh; and great-grandson Sylar.
She is survived by sons, Hal (Mary Jane) Barnes and Steve Barnes; daughters Vicki Ambrose and Mary Linda (John) Thomas; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She taught school in Dyess, AR at the end of WWII with 2 years of education from Harding College. Later in life her desire to teach was still with her. She finished her degree at UT Nashville and her Master’s at TSU. She loved her high school students and was forever a teacher to all. She was a member Crieve Hall Church of Christ for over 60 years. She gifted her body to Vanderbilt School
of Medicine.
A memorial service will be held at Crieve Hall Church of Christ on Friday, March 5 at 11 a.m. with visitation immediately following. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1182 or by making a check to Crieve Hall Church of Christ designating it for Camp Leatherwood.
