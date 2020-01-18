Mrs. Norma Young, age 82, passed away on January 9, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital.
Survivors include a devoted daughter, Loretta Young; a devoted granddaughter, Crissie L. Patton; step-daughter Mildred Waters; son-in-law Chris Patton; great-grandson Evin Young Patton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family Visitation will be Saturday from 2-2:30 p.m. with funeral to follow at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. The Eulogist will be Pastor C. L. Haynie. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
