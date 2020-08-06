Norman R. “Bill” Dobson, age 81, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home in Gladeville, TN surrounded by his entire family.
He was born on August 23, 1938 to the late Jennings and Jean Presley Dobson.
He spent his entire life in the Gladeville community. For many years, he worked beside his father operating the Dobson Feed Mill in Gladeville. Following the decision to sell the business in 1976, he started Bill Dobson Tire Service, which he operated until his retirement. Day or night, he was relentless in his desire to provide the best service possible to his customers. Over the past 30 years, he enjoyed golfing as one of his leisure activities. For many years, he drove to Cookeville to play golf with his son and his friends almost every Saturday and Sunday. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughters compete during their fastpitch softball days. Over the past few years, he came to enjoy spending more time fishing and mowing with his friends in Gladeville.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Ruth Hammers Dobson. His children include Norma (Johnny) Tomlin of Gladeville, Sandra Dobson of Gladeville, and Bill (Joan) Dobson of Cookeville/McMinnville. His granddaughters include Jennifer Tomlin of Knoxville and Kelsey (Mason) Wortman of Gainesville, GA. He dedicated his life to supporting his family, striving to provide every opportunity possible. He is also survived by a number of special friends in both the Gladeville and Cookeville communities.
He chose to donate his body to the Vanderbilt Anatomical Donation Program in hopes that others might benefit from the research. His wishes were to have no public service, but to have his family spread his ashes at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following: Gladeville United Methodist Ladies Group, Gladeville United Methodist Church, 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Gladeville, TN, 37071.
His family would like to express their deep appreciation for the prayers and thoughtfulness of so many friends and neighbors, as well as to the folks at Alive Hospice for their efforts in making him comfortable in his last days.
High Funeral Home, 931-473-2137, www.highfuneralhome.com.
