A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. O. J. “Skip” Gaerte will be 1:30 P.M. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service.
Mr. Gaerte, age 70, of Lavergne, and longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Born November 22, 1949, in Columbia City, Indiana, he is the son of the late O. J. and Virginia Trumbull Gaerte. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a hardworking loving individual, who was a carpenter by trade, building many houses. He also had been a business owner, having owned Bonnie Blue Antiques and Rainbow Relics. He last served as maintenance supervisor at Pavilion in Lebanon and Carthage. He was a very active member of the Lebanon Lions Club, where he had served as president twice. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vicky Wolfe.
He is survived by his wife, Hiwanda Rather Gaerte; daughter, Melissa “Missy” Gaerte and fiancé Jared Hornecker; two sons, David McCracken and Trampas (Jonna) McCracken; two grandsons, Trey and J. D. McCracken; and three brothers, Richard (Sandy) Gaerte, Ron (Tina) Gaerte, and Les (Marcy) Gaerte.
Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Lions Club.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
