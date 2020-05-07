Odie Lee Jackson Jr., age 70, passed away April 28, 2020 at his residence.
Survivors include Devoted Wife, Lucy Jackson; Son, Terrell Burks; Daughters, Desiree Jackson, Tangela (Maurice) Thompson, and Angela (Mark) Watwood; Devoted granddaughters, Barquita Polk, Terriel and Abriah Burks, and Kasey Jackson; Devoted grandsons, Jaylend and Jeryne Jackson, Justin Burks; special grandson, Van Noel; Many Great grandchildren; Devoted siblings, Yvonne Jackson, Pamela Williams,Janet (Eddie) Thompson, Judith Jackson-Trent, Wanda (Reginald) Sweatt and Daniel Webster Jackson; Aunt, Eleanor Caruthers; Devoted Sister-in-law, Gloria Alderson; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel, 107 Stokes St. Lebanon, Tn.
There will be 10 people allowed at a time for viewing.
Family hour Friday starting at 10:30 until time of drive-in service to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the chapel. Dr. Jacques Boyd will be the Eulogist.
Family and friends, please remain in your vehicles as the service is going on. At the end of the committal, we will proceed to Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN, for burial at 2 p.m.
Only 10 people allowed at the burial. Thank you for your cooperation.
For persons not able to attend there will be Live Streaming available.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
