Private graveside services for Ms. Ola Louise Westmoreland Wauford will be Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Leeville Cemetery with Bro. Jason Harlin officiating. There will be no public visitation due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms. Wauford, age 77 of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Quality Care.
Born December 2, 1942, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Mayhew and Pauline Lackey Westmoreland. She was a waitress for many years, and retired from Precision Rubber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, James and Raymond Westmoreland.
She is survived by four children, Lisa McPeak, Rita (Roy) Key, Paula (Roger) Poindexter, and Tim (Susie) Wauford; sister, Zettie Westmoreland; and seven grandchildren.
Friends are encouraged to send online condolences at www.ligonbobo.com.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
