Ophelia Lane Ashworth, age 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at The Pavilion.
She was preceded in death by parents, Christopher Columbus and Nancy Lane; husband, Billy Ashworth; sons, Donny and Eric Ashworth; brothers, Robert Hatton, Earl, Ernest and Roy Lane; and grandson, Travis Ashworth.
She is survived by son, Mark Alan Ashworth; daughters-in-law, Joanne Ashworth and Lucy Ashworth; grandchildren, Tara, Terrell, Andy, Taia, Tacy, Tawny, Ginny, and Stephanie; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mrs. Ashworth was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for over 50 years where she enjoyed teaching children’s Sunday school classes during that time. She loved traveling and visited 47 of the 50 states and four foreign countries.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Donald Owens will officiate.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
