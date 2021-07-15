Oscar J. Kidd, age 89, passed away July 9, 2021 at his residence.
He is survived by his loving children, Cordell (Helen), Tony (Kaye), Chester (Sharon), Darryl (Janice) Kidd, Barbara (Bishop Bobby) Sanders and Patricia (Rev. Joseph Sr.) Waters; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; and devoted nephew, Silas “Buster” Kidd Jr.
Mr. Kidd will lie in state on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation is Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at Hamilton
Chapel Church, 2240 McCrary Road, Lebanon, TN.
Bishop Bobby Sanders will be the Eulogist and Pastor Damond E. Bragg the Officiant. Interment will be at Mt. Ararat Cemetery in Mt. Juliet, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
