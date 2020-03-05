Oscar Kellom Sr. passed away in Lebanon, TN on February 13, 2020 at age 77. No services are scheduled.
Oscar loved to share stories and to laugh. He was a former police officer and USS Steel employee in Gary, IN. He was a member of Lighthouse Tabernacle in Lebanon, TN. He loved the Bible and listening to recordings of his Pastor’s preaching when he could not make a service. Oscar was taught a Bible study and felt his need to be baptized in Jesus’ name only a few months ago. His quick smile and hearty laugh will be missed.
Oscar leaves behind two sons, Oscar Kellom Jr. of Dallas, TX and Mark Kellom of Gary IN, along with several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.