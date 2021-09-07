Oscar Rubio passed away on September 3, 2021 at age 87.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Rubio, Blake Brown, Carlos Ogelsby, Brian Lattman, Jason Solis and Mike Newman. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. till funeral on Wednesday.
Oscar Rubio was born in San Antonio, TX to Paulina Castille and Jose Rubio. He retired from the United States Army after service of 20 years. He was a Ranger Instructor. Mr. Rubio was very patriotic, loved his country and loved his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mattie Newman Rubio; children Martha Conchita Rubio, James Anthony (Ann) Rubio, Nina Shaye Rubio, Betty Angelina Brown, and Daniel John (Bonnie) Rubio; grandchildren Brian Lattman, Angelina (Carlos) Ogelsby, Blake (Shannon) Brown, Nick Rubio, Bobby Parrish, Chris Rubio, Rachel Buck and Stuart Buck; siblings Paul Hernandez, Martha Morales, Mickey Robinson, Michael Hernandez, Richard Hernandez, Bobby Hernandez, and David Hernandez; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by son Oscar Rubio Jr., grandsons Clifford Alan Watts Jr. and James Rubio Jr., and parents Paulina and Jose Rubio.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.