Funeral services for Mrs. Pam Griffin Donoho will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Reed Thompson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Friday 2-7 p.m. and Saturday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Donoho, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born November 1, 1945, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late James Richard Griffin and Jesse Earlene Thompson Griffin. She retired from Walmart and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Louis Donoho; sister, Patricia Griffin; and a brother, Teddy Griffin.
She is survived by three children: James Haley (Shawn) Donoho, Ashley Wilkes Donoho, and Walinda Dianne (Brad) Thompson; special daughter, Laura Nicole (Ralph) Harris; four grandchildren, Charley Yancy, Angelus Donoho, Nathan Donoho, and Kayley Donoho; step-grandchildren, Daniel Thompson and Joshua Thompson; sister, Lynne (Thomas) Bowen; brother, Jerry (Barbara) Griffin; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Dies are Joseph Ozment. Active pallbearers will be John Griffin, Jason Selby, Joseph Harris, Brad Thomas, Dan Shaw, and Joshua Thompson.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.