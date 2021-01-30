Graveside Service for Mrs. Hobson, 66, will be Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Walk through visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12-1 p.m. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents William Copeland Sr. and Roberta Elizabeth Copeland, brother Bennie Copeland, and granddaughter Mariah Harrington.
Survivors include children, Katina Stigall, Tashia Harrington, and Derrick Jobe; brother, William Copeland Jr.; sister, Mary Copeland; aunt: Mary Burris; grandchildren, Jasmine (Brittney M.) Logue, Jerricka Jobe, Lyric Crudup, Ka’Nazia Neal, Xavier Jobe, Javaris Stigall, Rosilyn Harrington, and De’Quantay Shannon; great-grandchildren, Acurion Logue and Alohna Cason; niece, Lori Keeton; nephew, Daniel Paige; great nieces, Tori and Tyra Keeton and Ciera Page; god nieces, Sandra Scruggs, Tammie Dickerson, and Camara Cason; great nephews, Covid, Kingston and Isaiah; godchildren, Chequita, Arebia, Amanda, Lawanda Jackson and their children; loyal friend and sister, Cynthia Cason; devoted friends, Junior Bowman, Joseph McGowan, Johnnie Western, and Janice Waters; and a host of cousins.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
