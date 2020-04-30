Pamela Kaye Smith, age 63, of Lebanon, died Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Health Care.
Born March 2, 1957, she was the daughter of Lucille Mayberry Nixon and the late Clifton Nixon.
Pamela was a 1975 graduate of Watertown High School and a member of the Linwood Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy Smith; grandson, Brandon Newberry; mother, Lucille Nixon; brother, Roger (Sue) Nixon, all of Lebanon; nephews, Shane (Kimberly) Nixon, Billy (Sirena) Bukar; niece, Amanda (Nick) Plitz; great niece, Cailtin Nixon.
Graveside services and interment were on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Wilson Co. Memorial Park in Lebanon with Bro. Roger Grisham officiating.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
