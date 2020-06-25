Pastor Patrick Stanton, age 52, passed away on June 18, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
Patrick leaves to cherish his memory his wife Tabitha Yvette Jernigan Stanton wife of 30 years, biological daughters Blake Alexis Stanton and Blair Alexandra Stanton, sister Jacquelie SueAnn, surrogate children Tabitha (Chris) Daggs, Shelby Carter, Victoria Buckman, Ferral Ponder, every child he coached, mentored, or pastored, faithful Aunts and Uncle Wayne and Janice McHolland, Geraldine (Jerome) Clark, cousins like siblings Wayne McHolland Jr., Natasha (Erroll) Groves, and Marcus Watson, Father-in-law John Jernigan, Mother-in-law Maxine Jernigan, Brothers-in-law Tremont Jernigan (Stephanie) and Troy Jernigan, Sister-in-law DeAnna Young, the members of Howards Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephew, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
On Thursday, June 25, 2020 there will be a drive-by memorial (his remains will not be present) for Patrick from 4-6 p.m. at Howards Chapel MB Church, 7665 South Swift Road, Goodlettsville, TN.
Friday, June 26, 2020, Family Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Saturday, June 27, 2020, Family Visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. with Drive-In Service to follow at 1 p.m. at the above named chapel.
The Officiant will be Pastor Emeritus Grant Watkins, and the Eulogist will be Pastor Woodrow Harris. Interment will be at Hermitage Memorial Gardens, Hermitage.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.