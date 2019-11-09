Patricia Ann Wright, age 67, of Lebanon died Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, 2019, at her residence.
Born Dec. 2, 1951, in McMinnville, she was the daughter of the late Auval and Mentie Young Atnip and was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wright.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Jammie Wright (Jamie Campbell) of Smithville and Kristie Davis of Castalian Springs; grandchildren, Alissa Wright, Gregory Davis (Destiney), Jacob Davis (Hannah), Joanie Campbell; great grandchildren, Kaden, Kynleigh, Rhett and Kali Davis; brother, Austin Eugene Atnip of Smithville; sisters, Brenda Adams and Mairene Bowman both of Lebanon and Sherry O'Neal of Gordonsville; nieces and nephews.
Patricia has chosen to be cremated and her family plans to gather for a celebration of her life.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.