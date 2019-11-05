Patricia Marie Drehobl Hill, 64, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2019. The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Kevin Owen, will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 5 from noon. until service time at 2 p.m.
Born November 20, 1954, in Bedford, Ind., she was the second eldest daughter of the late William Drehobl and Anna M. Gillmor. She and her five siblings grew up in Portage, Michigan. As a young woman, she attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. On December 28th, 1982, she married her lifelong husband, Chad W. Hill. During Chad's Naval service, the couple was stationed in numerous locations within the United States, as well as NAS Cubi Point in the Philippines, where they welcomed their first of their four children. Upon the end of Chad's active service in the Navy, the Hill family settled in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
Patty was committed to both her family and her community. For many years, she was a nearly constant presence in the Wilson County School system as a substitute teacher, and she was a long-serving member of the Girl Scouts as an event and cookie manager. She was a steadfast and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and best friend. Known to all as 'Mother Hill', her passion, her humor, and her selflessness for taking care of those around her, especially children, will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Drehobl, and her infant daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth. She is survived by her mother, Anna M. Gillmor; her husband of 37 years, Chad W. Hill; her children, Sarah, Chuck and Jim; her sisters, Dr. Margaret Livingston and Mary Conant; her brothers, Steven Drehobl, Dr. Karl Drehobl, and William Drehobl, Jr. (CPO, USN Ret.); her grandchildren, Brielle, Tharin, Bianca and Chaeden.
In lieu of flowers, Patty requested donating to programs that support local communities.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.