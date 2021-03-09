Patricia McMillan Lakin passed away peacefully at home on Thursday March 4, 2021. She was 82.
Pat was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, a lifelong Volunteer fan. She leaves behind her loving husband, Jim; her children, Lisa Slipkovich (Dan), Scott Lakin (Allison), Tammy Kaddoura, Missy MacLennan (Mike) and Bobbi Brown (Mike).
Affectionately known as “Nana,” she leaves grandsons, Zach Kaddoura (Bonnie), Cody MacLennan, Sam Slipkovich, Jake Slipkovich, and Jeb MacLennan; granddaughters, Laila Kaddoura, Bailey Webb, Gracie MacLennan, Jenny Brown, Abby Brown; the arrival of her first great-grandchild, Charlie Rooh; her brothers, Dick McMillan (Glenda) and Steve McMillan; and so many loving nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lillian McMillan; brother, Bill McMillan (Ruthie); sisters, Barbara Burgin (Gene) and Rhoda Stephens (Cecil); and son-in-law, Hazem Kaddoura.
Funeral services will be held at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Tennessee Oncology-Summit especially Dr. Brian Hemphill, and the staff at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center at TriStar Summit, especially Dr. Brad Cohen, and Alive Hospice, most especially Megan and Jessica. Words can never express our gratitude for your loving care of our Mother.
Our Mother loved flowers, however if you prefer donations may be made to Nashville FOP Foundation.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
