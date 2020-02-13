Patrick Edward McMahon, age 75 of Smyrna, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Winnie McMahon and wife, Ann Jones McMahon.
He is survived by daughter, Leslie (Jason) Gibson; grandchildren, Lillyanna and Liam Gibson and brother, William Michael (Janet) McMahon.
Mr. McMahon was a member of College Hills Church of Christ. During his working career he was a Civil Engineer project manager.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Dr. Kevin Owen will officiate and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
