Mrs. Townsend, 78, passed away on October 3 at her residence.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday at noon at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Elder Terrance Carter will serve as officiant.
She was preceded in death by parents Earl and Era Carter and husband Rome Townsend.
Survivors include her sisters Marie Hickerson, Lois Kirkendoll, Dorothy Frazier, and Era Carter; one brother Doss Carter; devoted friend Dallas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home,1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.
