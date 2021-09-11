Patsy Hurd, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at AHC in Mt. Juliet, TN.
Patsy was married to Samuel Jasper for many years, and leaves four children grieving her loss including Warren Jasper (Pamela), Claire Jasper-Crafter (Larry, deceased), Leslie Brickner (Edward), LaShawn Jasper, and her devoted niece whom she loved as a daughter, Edith Tuck. Patsy also leaves her stepchildren Kim (Michael) Gaines, Wanda (Gerald) Jackson, Charlotte Hurd, Jacquese(Cameron) Scott, and Toby Hurd and their children to mourn her passing.
Mrs. Hurd was adored by her beloved grandchildren Michael (Allison), Christian, Rowan, Cameron, Jordan and Olivia, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, stepchildren, step-grandchildren and friends and her great-granddaughter, Davis Reid.
In lieu of flowers please make your generous donation to: Team Educators Against Alzheimer’s, https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=14783&pg=team_id=696837.
Public Viewing will be Monday, September 13, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at the above named chapel. Rev. Woodrow Harris Jr. will officiate.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
