Patsy Phillips passed away on May 11, 2021.
Patsy Sellars Phillips was born in Lebanon, TN to Nelda Roberts and Reverend Walter Sellars.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of the Church of God.
She is survived by husband of 49 years, Hayward Phillips; children, Marilyn (Glenn) Porterfield, Carolyn (Mike) Rutledge, Tanya Dies, Duane Watson, and Scotty Eaton; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; siblings, Evon Adkerson, Donna (Bobby) Thompson, Billy (Jan) Sellars, and Danny (Kathy) Sellars; sisters-in-law Barbara Sellars and Beverly Sellars; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by son Doyle Ray Watson; parents Reverend Walter and Nelda Sellars; brothers Eddie Sellars and Ronnie Sellars; and brother-in-law Sam Adkerson.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
