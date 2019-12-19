Mr. Paul Anthony Murray, age 65 of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Ella Mae Keith Murray; wife, Delores Aldridge Murray; and brother, Timothy Murray.
Survivors include two step-sons, Philip (Casey) Willis and Michael Willis.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 9 to 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
