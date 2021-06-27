Funeral services for Mr. Paul D. O’Neal will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Eld. Garry Drennon officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. O’Neal, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lebanon Health & Rehab.
Born May 11, 1939, in Norene, Tennessee, he is the son of the late Roy O’Neal and Louise Jones O’Neal Woodall. He attended school at Norene, Watertown, and graduated Lebanon High School in 1957. He drove a Sunbeam Bread truck for 38 years and was known as “The Bread Man” in Wilson County. He attended the Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Jackson O’Neal; mother of his children, Nancy Lowery, and a grandson Aaron Ricketts.
He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them play ball and scouting. He was a member of the Hardees Breakfast Club and enjoyed going to the Waffle House in the afternoons. He enjoyed watching old westerns.
He is survived by children, Sherry O’Neal, Steve (Kimberly) O’Neal, Kelly (Russ) Hendricks, Nancy Ricketts, and Keith (Nelson) Bradley-Wilkerson; five grandchildren, Paul Elliott Graves, Stephen O’Neal, Kevin (Erika) O’Neal, Marcie O’Neal, and John Hendricks; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte O’Neal and Trent Ricketts; two sisters, Katie Beadle and Nadine Schklar; two brothers, Royce (Lynda) O’Neal and Melvin (Cheryl) O’Neal; several nieces and nephews; and his friends at Hardees and Lebanon Waffle House.
Pallbearers will be Paul Elliott Graves, John Hendricks, Kevin O’Neal, Stephen O’Neal, Marcie O’Neal, Trent Ricketts, and Connor Ragsdale.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Peyton and staff at Tennessee Oncology, Kindred Home Health, and Lebanon Health & Rehab.
Memorials may be made to Sherry’s Hope.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.