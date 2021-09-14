Paul E. “Yank” Donegan Sr., born March 2, 1953, passed away from lung cancer on September 8, 2021. Funeral services will take place on September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, in Lebanon.
Latest News
Articles
- That notorious Putnam County I-40 speed trap
- Westmoreland man charged in alleged jail assault
- Hartsville fugitive from justice arrested
- COVID-19 shuts down Sumner schools for a week
- Lafayette woman allegedly backhands 12-year-old
- Looking Back: Hartsville's old jail once housed sheriff and inmates
- WCS board member Jon White resigns
- Robert Nicholas Forbes
- Bannach resigns from county commission
- Trousdale's Water Board chairman resigns
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.