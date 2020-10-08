Paul Eugene Carpenter, age 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by parents Louis and Jewell Carpenter and sister Debbie Doughty.
He is survived by wife of 58 years Loretta Carpenter; son Terry (Michelle) Carpenter; daughters Sherri (Robert) Justice and Lauri Hall; sister Donnie (Pete) Douthit; grandchildren Nathan (Katie) Justice, Daniel Hall, Austin (Bailey) Carpenter, Kellie Hall, and Avery and Aly Carpenter; great-grandchildren Michael Justice, Dalton Hall, Conner Hall, Branson Hall, Ariel Justice, Elijah Hall and coming soon, Charley Carpenter; brother-in-law Bob Doughty; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mr. Carpenter was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was an avid Gator fan and fisherman. He was devoted to his family and church and enjoyed working on woodcrafts.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in the Immanuel Baptist Church from 1-4 p.m. with funeral services to follow. Pastor John Hunn and Pastor Jeff Pratt will officiate. Pallbearers will be Pete Douthit, Robert Justice, Stephen Douthit, Nathan Justice, Daniel Hall, and Austin Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Operation Smile (www.operationsmile.org), St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org), or the Immanuel Baptist Church Mission Fund, 214 Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
