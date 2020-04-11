Paul Ray Williams passed away April 8, 2020 at age 93.
Visitation and services will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Williams was born and raised in Lebanon, TN to Sam and Lois Tarpley Williams. After working for Textron for over 40 years, he retired and enjoyed running his tomato stand for 28 years.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Jamie Sullivan Williams, brothers Bill (Mary) Williams, George (Henrietta) Williams and Doris (Pat) Williams, daughter Sandra (Gary) Akins, grandchildren Paula (Mark) Smelcer, Melanie (Josh) Hicks and Jill Wilson and great-grandchildren Matthew Smelcer, Mason Smelcer, Graham Hicks, Grady Hicks, Marlee Smelcer, Allie, Emma and Ruthie Wilson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Sam A. Williams, John Williams, Merlin Williams, Fred Williams, Bob Williams and Terry Williams.
