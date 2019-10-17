Paul Lewis passed away on October 13, 2019 at age 90. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the private Memorial Service at 10 a.m.
Mr. Lewis served the Lord as a Minister. He is survived by sons Jeff Thomas (Joy) Lewis and Perry (Jennifer) Lewis, grandchildren Jeremy (Becca) Lewis, Justin (Erica) Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Chandler Lewis, and Meghan (Paul) Pearson, and great-grandchildren Camden, Callie, and Conleigh. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years and faithful partner in ministry, Barbara June Lewis, and parents Leslie and Johnnie Black Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the camp started by Pastor and Mrs. Lewis, www.neotez.org , in the Get Involved section. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
