Paul Wilson Talley, age 57, formerly of Watertown, died Friday morning, July 10, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Dec. 2, 1962, Paul was the son of the late Wilson and Sue Ragland Talley and he was preceded in death by his wife, Angela Renee Talley.
He was a 1982 graduate of Watertown High School and received a degree in Business from Middle Tennessee State University. He was active in insurance sales and had an insurance agency in Watertown for several years and was a Past Master of Comer Lodge 417 F&AM. Paul was a faithful member of College Hills Church of Christ where he served as a greeter and was active in the church’s outreach program at Hearthside.
Paul is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Griffin and her husband, Bart of Alexandria; niece, Gracie Griffin of Alexandria; nephew, Luke Griffin and his wife, Casey of Watertown, and their son, Samuel; longtime friend and companion, Patti Head; aunts, Carolyn (Terry) Poston of Watertown, Lee Ann (Buddy) Curtis of Smithville, Yvonne (Sam) Moore of Grayson, GA; uncle, Jimmy (Betty) Ragland of Sparta; and nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends, Ron Cloyd and Ben Miracle.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at College Hills Church of Christ with Bro. Kevin Owen and Bro. Kenneth Head officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home followed by Masonic Rites and prior to services Wednesday at the church. Pallbearers will be Dwight Pharris, Steve Havron, Ed James, D.J. Dearman, John Grant, Gary Thorne, Jim Creswell, Larry Salts. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Paul’s name may be made to the Sue Talley Scholarship Fund or College Hills Church of Christ.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.