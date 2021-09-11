Service for Mrs. Dirkson, 72, will be Saturday at noon at Lebanon Church of God. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur William David Dirkson and Annie Dee Dockins Dirkson, and brothers, James Edward Dirkson and William Allen Dirkson.
Survivors include son, Jason Edward (Stephanie) Dirkson; brothers, Earl (Irene) Dirkson and Benjamin Murphy Dirkson; sister-in-law, Catherine Dirkson; sisters, Dellas Jean Barr and Margaret Stafford; loving cousin, Sarah Corder; three grandchildren, Taylor, Tamara and Taniah; and two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Reestyn. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks are required. Please bring/wear your mask. Temperature checks strictly enforced.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
