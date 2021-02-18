Graveside services for Mrs. Peggy Hall Hemontolor will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Family friend Chris Whited will play and sing. There will be no public visitation prior to the graveside service.
Mrs. Hemontolor, age 73, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro.
Born July 26, 1947, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Ray M. and Lucille Bell Hall. She was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. She grew up in Cedar Grove Baptist Church, later moving her membership to Cedar Creek Baptist Church and last to Immanuel Baptist Church. She was very active in all these churches, where she played piano and organ, taught Sunday School, worked with the youth and bus ministry, and sang in the choir. She played and sang for numerous weddings and funeral services of friends and loved ones.
She retired from the Lebanon Special School District where she had served as the HR Director. She was also a co-owner of former The Teacher’s Aide.
She enjoyed reading and creative writing, and had a great appreciation for art, having become an avid researcher and collector in recent years. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed trying her hand at all kinds of crafts.
She always made time to talk to a friend in need or to share a kind word. She was a devoted wife and mother, and took great pride in caring for her family, from canning the fruits and vegetables from the garden every year, to hemming and sewing, or playing ball in the back yard. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her four grandsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Terry Lee Hemontolor, who retired from the Lebanon Post Office and worked as a farmer and cut and sold hay and timber for many years, on October 22, 2017; sister, Wilma Wright; brothers-in-law, W.G. Ferrell, Don Martin, and Eugene Graves; and niece, Karen Elizabeth Graves White.
She is survived by two children, Greg (Medana) Hemontolor and Melani (David) Brooks; four grandsons, Evan (Alexandria) Hemontolor, Grayson Hemontolor, Adam Brooks, and John Brooks; sister, Joan Ferrell; brother, Tommy (Mary) Hall; brother-in-law, James Wright; sisters-in-law, Valerie Martin, Jeraldine Graves, and Isabel Hall; special cousin, Judy Nokes Smith; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers are her grandsons and nephews.
We understand with COVID and the weather, there will be those who are unable to attend the service. Please know we respect your choices and appreciate your thoughts and prayers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Christie Green, and the nurses and staff members of St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital and the staff of Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro. The family would also like to thank Dr. Brian Engelhardt, Dr. Justin Hewlett, and Dr. Cecelia Theobald of Vanderbilt Medical Center, for their care throughout her illness in these recent years.
Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, 1310 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
