Peggy Hayes, of Lebanon, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at age 60. The graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Conatser Cemetery.
Ms. Hayes was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ and had worked for the Bradley Candy Company.
She is survived by daughter Jennifer (Jerry) Saterifield, sister Suzie (Gary) Johnson, and grandchildren J.T. Saterifield and Rose Michelle Saterifield.
She is preceded in death by parents Robert and Ruth Phillips, sisters Patricia Ann Davis and Debbie Rose Phillips, brother Jerry Lee Phillips, and half-sister Betty Sue Wynne.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, 615-444-9393.
