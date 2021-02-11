Mr. Perry R. Lening, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away February 9, 2021.
Born in Wilson County, he was the son of the late O.M. “Cotton” Lening and Dorothy Warren Lening. He graduated from Lebanon High School and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He retired from Dupont in Old Hickory.
He is survived by two children, Beth Lening and Perry Lening; granddaughter, Sydni Lening; step-granddaughters, Toni Johnson and Casey DeLoach; and brother, Joe (Geraldine) Lening.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Fairview Cemetery in the Norene Community with Bro. Glenn Denton officiating. Visitation is Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
