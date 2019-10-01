Funeral services for Mr. Phil Selley will be noon Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Mike Flanagan and Todd Elliott officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation is Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Selley, age 84, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Summit Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Born Oscar Phillip Selley on November 15, 1934, in Davidson County, he is the son of the late Oscar D. and Lora B. Anderson Selley.
He graduated from North High School and attended George Peabody College. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was an Insurance Examiner for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, involving traveling to numerous parts of the country. He was a member of Berea Church of Christ. He was a very talented poetry writer.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann Nix Selley; two children, Tom Selley and Phyllis (Don) Owen; grandchildren, Jennifer Selley, Patrick Owen, and Jessica Owen; great-granddaughter, Vivian Selley; host of nieces, nephews, and their families; close friends, Philip and Delores Coleman and Holly Burlingame and many others.
Memorials may be made to Church of Christ Disaster Relief or to the charity of your choice.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
