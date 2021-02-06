Philip Alvin Mech, age 75, of Watertown, TN died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Born July 19,1945 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late George Philip Mech and Frances Ilean Daily Mech. Philip was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as a Combat Medic with the First Infantry. He was awarded several Medals and Badges to include the Combat Medic Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, and the Bronze Star for his service to his country.
He is survived by his son, Greg Mech and his wife Berenice; grandsons Gregory MechPaz and Zachary Mech; granddaughter Jordan Mech; brothers John (Christine) Mech and George (Ann) Mech; sisters Joan (Wes) and Dorris.
A memorial service to celebrate Philip’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at Round Lick Baptist Church in Watertown. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Hunter Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org/donate.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
