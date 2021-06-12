Mr. Phillip A. Tomerlin, age 78, of Lebanon, passed away June 9, 2021.
Born in Wilson County, TN, he was the son of the late Oscar and Janie Lee Shannon Tomerlin. He was a 1960 graduate of Lebanon High School. He retired from Texas Boot with 36 years of service and worked 25 years with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department.
He is survived by two sons, Greg Tomerlin and Jeff (Annette) Tomerlin; two grandchildren, Savannah and Cody Tomerlin; sister, Shirley Malone; brother, Robert Shannon (Mary Margaret) Tomerlin; and mother of his sons, Geraldine Tomerlin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Medlin officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Sheriff Robert Bryan, Terry Ashe, Sgt. Cory Buhler, Officer Derick Way, Judge Barry Tatum, Larry Bowman, Lt. Barry Graves, and Chris King. Honorary Pallbearers are Wilson County Sheriff’s Department and Lebanon Police Department. Visitation is from noon till service time at the funeral home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
